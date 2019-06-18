SRC Wins Contract to Manufacture and Deliver 40 Common Electronic Attack Receiver (CEAR) Systems

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRC, Inc. has been awarded a $5.2 million contract from BAE Systems to build and deliver 40 Common Electronic Attack Receiver (CEAR) systems. The 40 CEAR systems will be manufactured in Syracuse, NY by SRCTec, LLC, an SRC subsidiary.

SRC's Common Electronic Attack Receiver (CEAR) performs real-time analysis of countermeasures for true-to-life training against RF threats. The system is a key component in both the Unmanned Threat Emitter (UMTE) and Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) systems, helping military aircraft in testing their ability to detect and defeat real-world threats.

"We are proud to continue supporting the military's vital training against real-world threats," said Paul G. Tremont, CEO of SRC. "The CEAR system is crucial to closing the test and evaluation feedback loop, ensuring the effectiveness of our RF countermeasures to help our warfighters complete their mission and return home safely."

The CEAR system can detect and evaluate the effectiveness of countermeasures including range and velocity deception, amplitude modulation, chaff and noise. It also supports reactive threat simulation, creating a more realistic training environment to better prepare our warfighters for an actual surface-to-air missile (SAM) attack.

