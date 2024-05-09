srcLogic Earns Pega Partner Government Elite Distinction

Elite Distinction Confirms srcLogic's Consistent Excellence in Pega Delivery to Government Clients

VIENNA, Va., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- srcLogic, a leading partner of Pega, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced earning the Government Elite distinction in the Pega Partner program. Government Elite distinction is reserved for top performing partners with the most distinguished impact on the Pega ecosystem in the government segment. Government Elite Partners must meet a high skill threshold and demonstrate consistent project delivery and client success.

srcLogic continues to enable the government's largest and most complex organizations to achieve success with the low-code Pega Platform™. The Government Elite distinction serves as an endorsement of srcLogic's commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest Pega technologies, our adoption of the Pega Express™ delivery methodology, and our deep-rooted expertise in the public sector realm. srcLogic also supports the Pega Government ecosystem as a Pega Authorized Training Provider.

"Our commitment to Pega, our clients, and their mission is a top priority," said Emily Camardo, Director of Operations, srcLogic. "Continued investment in the training and professional development of our team has helped extend the reach of the Pega Platform™ and improved our client experiences. This distinction solidifies our standing as a leader in the public sector."

"The expertise of Pega partners like srcLogic is critical in enabling our public sector clients to accelerate their digital transformation endeavors with agility," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pega. "We are eager to continue our joint efforts, leveraging our collective strengths to support our clients in achieving their strategic goals."

"Achieving Government Elite status is a powerful reflection of the hard work and commitment srcLogic continues to put into its partnership with Pega," said Jen Pratt, General Manager, US Government, Pega. "We look forward to continuing our work together to deliver critical outcomes for our government clients and their constituents."

For more information about srcLogic, please visit srclogic.com.

About srcLogic

srcLogic provides Pega implementation and training services with 100% US-based, Pega Certified Consultants. Pega is all we do. Our commitment to innovation and continuous training delivers production applications to clients with highly skilled surgical teams in months not years. In addition to expert Pega delivery, srcLogic, a Pega Authorized Training Partner (ATP), provides hands-on, immersive Pega developer training, mentoring, governance, and best practices to ensure long-term sustainable success.

