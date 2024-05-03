SREE CHAGUTURU, MD, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, CVS HEALTH, BECOMES CHAIR OF THE AMERICAN TELEMEDICINE ASSOCIATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) today announced that Sree Chaguturu, MD, has become Chair of the Board of Directors. Dr. Chaguturu is Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health®, where he leads the enterprise medical affairs organization spanning across all segments: Aetna®, CVS HealthSpire®, CVS Pharmacy®. He has served on the ATA Board of Directors since December 2020.

Dr. Chaguturu becomes ATA Chair of the Board beginning immediately, succeeding Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO, Confluent Health. Dr. Henderson becomes Immediate Past Chair.

"I'm excited to be taking on this role during such a transformative time in health care delivery," said Dr. Chaguturu. "Telehealth is a key part of the evolution in omnichannel health care, allowing consumers to access quality, effective and safe care when and how they need it."

"Sree is a strategic business leader, a practicing physician and has the breadth of experience to look across the industry and bring his unique perspective that will inform our work in significant ways," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA. "He is an influential and respected clinical leader who recognizes the immense opportunity to use technology-enabled solutions to bridge gaps in care. His agenda to build clinical evidence and create trust in healthcare, and his commitment to policy and advocacy, will ensure that we successfully advance telehealth as a proven and valued care modality, and strengthen our organization."

At CVS Health, Dr. Chaguturu is focused on advancing the highest possible clinical quality standards, increasing access to care, improving patient safety and outcomes, and reducing overall health care costs across the CVS Health enterprise. He previously served as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark, the company pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business. Additionally, he served as a trusted advisor to employer and health plan clients, their members and CVS Health colleagues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining CVS Health, Sree was chief population health officer of Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in Massachusetts. He led the system's accountable care organization and numerous clinical care delivery and innovation programs. He is also a practicing internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Chaguturu earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Brown University and his doctorate of medicine from Brown University Medical School. He completed his internal medicine and primary care training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

ATA Nexus 2024 Annual Conference

May 5-7 – Phoenix, AZ

ATA Nexus features three full days of dynamic content, including new programming formats and interactive sessions that will explore The Next Chapter in Virtual Care, collaborative workshops, a bustling exhibit floor and networking and social events that will spark curiosity, foster learning, and ignite transformative discussions.

GENERAL REGISTRATION: Visit the ATA Nexus 2024 website for easy online registration .

About the ATA

As the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the American Telemedicine Association is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do more good for more people. The ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of leading healthcare delivery systems, academic institutions, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models.

SOURCE The American Telemedicine Association (ATA)