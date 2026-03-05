SREF and Immobilien Zeitung to unite UK and German real estate ecosystems

LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SREF, the global forum founded by UK PropTech 'Future Leader' winner Peter Panayi, announced a landmark partnership with Immobilien Zeitung (IZ), Germany's leading professional real estate publication. Under the agreement, IZ becomes SREF's Global Media Sponsor and Research Partner, strengthening international collaboration between the UK and German real estate investment communities.

Bridging Markets through Data and Intelligence

The partnership provides SREF with direct access to IZ's proprietary research and analytics. By merging market data from IZ Research, the company's market leading real estate intelligence tool, with SREF's validated case studies, the collaboration offers decision-makers deeper insight into cross-border economics and sustainable asset performance.

"For more than three decades, Immobilien Zeitung has been a trusted voice for Europe's real estate industry," says Brigitte Mallmann-Bansa, Editor-in-Chief, Immobilien Zeitung.

"Partnering with SREF allows us to share research that goes beyond reporting—it demonstrates what works and why, shaping a new level of collaboration between the UK, Germany, and the wider global investment ecosystem," adds Martin Beyerlein, Head of Sales, IZ Research.

Launch of a Cross-Border Newsletter

The partnership's goal is to establish a cross-border real estate community. IZ will provide this community with the most important and relevant aspects of the German real estate market. To this end, the new English-language, 'IZ Germany Real Estate Update', newsletter will soon be launched. It is curated and edited by the Immobilien Zeitung editorial team.

Showcasing SREF's Global Studies

As Global Media Sponsor, Immobilien Zeitung will showcase SREF's global studies and key findings across its media platforms and events, highlighting how data-driven collaboration is reshaping global sustainable investment. IZ will also feature coverage from SREF's invite-only global forums held in London, Paris, New York, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Dubai, expanding the visibility of leading-edge real estate research to a global readership.

Our mission is to bridge intelligence, not just markets," said Peter Panayi, Founder of SREF. "With Immobilien Zeitung's audience and IZ Research' market data, SREF's studies will reach a broader business community, turning data into actionable strategies for global real estate leaders."

About SREF

SREF is the premier global forum for C-level leaders from real estate, asset management, and investment firms, partnering with the world's leading organisations, including RICS. Through invite-only events across London, Paris, New York, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Dubai, and through rigorously validated case studies, SREF delivers actionable strategies that unite sustainability, profitability, and risk mitigation.

About Immobilien Zeitung

IZ Immobilien Zeitung Verlagsgesellschaft mbH (IZ) is a media company headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. For more than 40 years, its subsidiary Heuer Dialog GmbH has been developing and moderating dialogues, corporate and trade fair events related to real estate. The company's core product is Immobilien Zeitung—one of the leading trade journals for the property industry in Germany. Every week, the editorial team reports expertly on what is happening on the property market, providing background information, market data, personal and company news.

IZ bundles its digital expertise in IZ Research. The research tool uses its IZR Fluid Data™ approach to make complex data sets on the property market easily accessible through AI-supported processes. The platform combines high data quality and intuitive usability in an all-in-one dashboard. Investors, brokers, real estate surveyors, project developers, banks and financiers use IZ Research for precise property, market and location analyses to identify market potential and analyse the competition.

