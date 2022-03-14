SRG Financial Advisors Launches Mile Marker Digital Vault Powered by FutureVault

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRG Financial Advisors, a wealth management and financial advisory firm headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri, today announces the launch of the Mile Marker Vault through its partnership with FutureVault, an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions.

As the cloud-based information management hub of SRG Financial Advisors' proprietary process, the Mile Marker FORMula, the Mile Marker Vault is the first of several next-generation process and technology upgrades the SRG team is implementing for their clients. The goal is to simplify processes while enriching their clients' wealth management and financial planning experience, so they can spend more time focused on what matters to them most - family, occupation, and recreation - as they pursue and implement a work-optional lifestyle. With the Mile Marker Vault, SRG bolsters its commitment to a paperless office that provides an enhanced client experience through a secure, digital, client-facing platform. FutureVault's technology will effectively streamline interactions between SRG Financial Advisors and its clients by equipping them with a secure, shared platform to manage information and documents better, together. As a way of eliminating the back-and-forth exchanges of information and documents, clients will be able to receive, upload, and share key files, including onboarding documents, recurring client statements, market updates and communications, and financial services agreements, all in one centralized, organized, and secured environment.

"We are looking forward to the positive impact the Mile Marker Vault will have across the many functions of our business, including simplifying information and document exchanges, managing compliance and document retention, and most importantly, making our clients' lives easier through the use of a secure, state-of-the-art cloud vault solution," commented Bill LaCasse, Owner at SRG Financial Advisors. "Additionally, the vault's security controls and data encryption will help our clients mitigate their risks from cyber threats and identity theft that can come from the use of regular email and document storage solutions."

A few key features and components of Mile Marker Vault include:

Best-in-class bank-grade security and compliance

Intuitive document search

Structured taxonomy to securely and efficiently store, manage, and access vault documents

Digitization and consolidation of important documents and information within one secure and accessible location

Dynamic checklists and workflows to standardize processes such as collecting, uploading, and managing information

Vault owner ability to grant and rescind vault, folder, or document-level access to other users

Complete, transparent audit trail of all vault activities

24/7 high-security storage with data backups and redundancy

"Bill LaCasse and the team at SRG Financial Advisors are an exceptionally inspiring group with an innovative approach toward holistic financial planning. We look forward to becoming an integral part of their company as they look to augment back and front-office efficiencies, as well as enhance their value proposition to clients by providing personal life management vaults," commented G Scott Paterson, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at FutureVault.

The Mile Marker Vault is now live for internal users to manage company documents. SRG Financial Advisors will look to begin rolling out Digital Vaults to their clients in Q2 2022.

About SRG Financial Advisors

Headquartered in Osage Beach, MO for over 30 years, with additional offices in Columbia, MO and Lee's Summit, MO, SRG Financial Advisors is an independent financial advisory and wealth management firm with a simple motto: Plan First, Invest Second®. With over 50 years of combined experience, the SRG team works primarily with successful people from all walks of life who are looking for guidance on how to structure the second half of their lives, and achieve a work-optional lifestyle. To do this, SRG has developed and refined a proprietary process that helps them take all the pieces of the financial puzzle and assemble them into a plan that integrates wealth management with risk and debt management, income and tax planning, and philanthropy, as well as many other value-added services. This plan allows their clients to focus on what matters most to them and be prepared as their lives unfold and their needs evolve. This process is called the Mile Marker FORMula.

Visit srgfinancialadvisors.com for more information.

William LaCasse and Tyler Bannister are adviser representatives of, and advisory services are offered through, USA Financial Securities Corp., a registered investment adviser located at 6020 East Fulton Street, Ada, MI 49301. William LaCasse is a registered representative of USA Financial Securities (Member FINRA/SIPC). SRG Financial Advisors is not affiliated with USA Financial Securities.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for the financial services industry that enables institutions, advisors, and households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver client documents and statements, onboard and retain clients, onboard and retain advisors, and manage compliance and audit readiness leading to significant operational efficiencies. By leveraging FutureVault's patented technology, organizations save significant time and money in their day-to-day workflows.

Visit futurevault.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

