SRHO - The National Association, Partners with Real Time Medical Systems

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading post-acute Interventional Analytics solution, is excited to announce its partnership with the Strategic Regional Healthcare Organization - The National Association (SRHO). Real Time will provide the Association's Members and Affiliates an innovative yet simple solution that dramatically reduces the total cost of care for post-acute patients.

Real Time's cloud-based solution brings a level of interoperability to hospitals and health systems by accessing the post-acute EHR and providing live, real-time patient data to hospital clinical/operational leadership during the post-acute stay. The remote solution enables hospitals to seamlessly collaborate around patient care and intervene when subtle changes in conditions occur - drastically reducing admissions and readmissions by 40-50%.

Additionally, hospitals will have the ability to effortlessly understand key performance data on the members within their post-acute network. Managing network risk, hospitals can establish standardized process and care pathways to improve clinical coordination and patient outcomes.

"We are honored that SRHO selected Real Time as a valued partner to their Members and Affiliates," states Shane Dearing, executive vice president of growth at Real Time. "As hospitals and health systems manage risk, improving care collaboration with post-acute providers presents a significant untapped opportunity for strengthening the care continuum to improve clinical outcomes, reduce costly rehospitalizations, manage length of stay, and enhance the patient experience."

SRHO serves as a forum for Members to pursue collective efforts on population health/risk contracting, radical cost reduction, development of new business initiatives, as well as advocacy at the national level. Comprised of over 420 hospitals and health systems, across 20 states, Association Members have access to invaluable resources and opportunities to work within a large network of SRHO peers to accelerate performance and grow through the exchange of experiences, best practices, and knowledge.

"At SRHO, we continue to seek innovative partnerships for our Members and Affiliates that create the fundamental building blocks to manage risk, while sustaining overall organization autonomy," states Mark Tribbett, chief executive officer at SRHO. "We are thrilled to have Real Time as our newest partner, as their simple, innovative solution will bring significant value to our Members in our collective mission to improve care and reduce costs."

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading post-acute Interventional Analytics solution that turns data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical performance by reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, managing care coordination efforts, and detecting early warning signs of infectious disease. For more information on the organization please visit www.realtimemed.com.

About SRHO, The National Association

SRHO - The National Association ("SRHO") enables healthcare providers to operate and achieve economies of scale to succeed in population healthcare delivery. Currently, SRHO Members and Affiliates represent over 420 hospitals in 20 states. For more information on the organization please visit www.srho.org. Organizations interested in learning more about the benefits of membership and how to join can link directly to the membership page at http://srho.org/membership.

