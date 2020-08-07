SRI Atlanta LLC Acquires Right Choice Installations ("RCI")

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Residential Installations ("SRI"), a leading provider of installed building products in Augusta, GA; Savannah, GA; Columbia, SC; and Charleston, SC; has partnered with Right Choice Installations ("RCI"), an installer of insulation, garage doors, fireplaces, gutters, and specialties in the Atlanta, GA Market. RCI, with $8.0 million in LTM sales, will continue to be led by Chase Leonard and David Wilson.

SRI Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Caswell, commented, "RCI is the logical next step in SRI's expansion plan in the southeast. Chase and David are a cultural fit with SRI - they are both experienced installers, great salespeople, team builders, and have a customer service focus. They have built a great team. We'll continue to expand their platform with our systems and capital in the Atlanta market."

Chase Leonard commented, "SRI has what we need to continue to grow our business. Their administrative team will take a huge burden off our staff so we can focus on our customers. Their operating system and data dashboards will help us more quickly identify opportunities for enhanced profit and cross-selling."

SRI Atlanta LLC is a member of a larger installation group, which provides installed services across branches in Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities. To learn more about Southern Residential Installations LLC, please visit our website at www.southernresidentialinstallations.com .

