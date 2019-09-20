SRI Coastal LLC Acquires R&J Enterprise

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI COASTAL LLC, a provider of installed fiberglass and spray foam insulation, fireplaces, garage doors, gutters, and after-paint products in the Savannah Metro Area, has acquired certain assets of R&J Enterprise, a company specializing in garage door and fireplace installation based in Savannah, Georgia.

SRI Coastal's Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Caswell, commented, "R&J Enterprise, owned and operated by Robert Shurling Sr., is a premier installer of garage doors and fireplaces in Savannah. Together with his son, Robert has built his brand in the market on hard work, quality, and timely service. We welcome the Shurlings into our SRI family. With this acquisition, we have added $1.4 million of annual revenue in our Savannah market."

Robert Shurling Sr., who will be retained as a member of SRI's management team, also added, "I'm very excited to have the resources I need to grow my business, just very excited."

About SRI Coastal

SRI Coastal LLC is a member of a larger installation group, Southern Residential Installations LLC, which provides install services across branches in Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and soon opening a branch in Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the Southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities. To learn more about Southern Residential Installations LLC, please visit our website at www.southernresidentialinstallations.com .

Acquisition Contact

Jeff Caswell

jeff@srinstall.com

614-738-0416

SOURCE SRI Coastal LLC

