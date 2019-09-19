SRI Coastal LLC Acquires Topshelf Builder Specialties Inc.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI COASTAL LLC, a provider of installed fiberglass and spray foam insulation, fireplaces, garage doors, gutters, and after-paint products in the Savannah Metro Area, has acquired certain assets of Topshelf Builder Specialties Inc. ("Topshelf"), a residential and commercial installation company based in Savannah, Georgia.

Jeff Caswell, Chief Financial Officer of SRI Coastal stated, "Topshelf is an exceptional acquisition for SRI Coastal. It broadens our scale and scope in the high growth Savannah marketplace, which is among the strongest in the State. President Kenny Bacon is an industry veteran who has led Topshelf to impressive growth, forming a strong customer base and a solid team of experienced installers. Kenny is a great fit culturally for what we are trying to build, and we are excited for him to stay on with us as part of SRI's management."

Kenny Bacon, President of Topshelf, added, "I am excited to join SRI and feel the acquisition is mutually beneficial. With the great organization and market specialty of SRI Coastal, I am confident we will achieve our growth goals in the Greater Savannah area."

About SRI Coastal

SRI Coastal LLC is a member of a larger installation group, Southern Residential Installations LLC, which provides install services across branches in Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and soon opening a branch in Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the Southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities. To learn more about Southern Residential Installations LLC, please visit our website at www.southernresidentialinstallations.com .

