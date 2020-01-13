SRI Columbia LLC Acquires Cutter's Insulation

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Columbia LLC, a provider of fiberglass insulation in Columbia, South Carolina; has acquired Cutter's Insulation, a leading provider of fiberglass insulation in the Columbia, SC Market. The combined company will become SRI-Cutter's Insulation LLC and both Craig and Chase Cutter will remain with the combined company.

SRI Columbia's Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Caswell, commented, "Cutter's Insulation has been a trusted name in the insulation industry for a generation. We're thrilled to partner with Craig and Chase Cutter in the Columbia market and welcome them to the SRI family. With this acquisition, we've added almost $3.0 million in sales to SRI during 2019."

Craig Cutter, Cutter Insulation's owner added, "I partnered with SRI because we both run our businesses ethically, we both deeply care about our customers and our employees. I'm excited to bring more products and services to my customer base."

About SRI Cutters Insulation LLC

SRI-Cutters Insulation LLC is a member of a larger installation group, which provides installed services across branches in Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and now Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the Southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities. To learn more about Southern Residential Installations LLC, please visit our website at www.southernresidentialinstallations.com .

Acquisition Contact

Jeff Caswell

jeff@srinstall.com

614-738-0416

SOURCE SRI Columbia LLC

