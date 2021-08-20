SRI Holdings LLC Acquires Accurate Insulation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Holdings LLC, an installer of insulation, fireplaces, garage doors, gutters, and specialty building products in Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina, has acquired Accurate Insulation, an installer of insulation in the Detroit, Michigan Market. The combined company will do business as Accurate Insulation and both Jim Prokes and Dave Roeder will remain with the company.

SRI's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Caswell, commented, "I did a deal with Jim and Dave in 2005 and they were wonderful partners. I'm looking forward to round two."

Dave Roeder & Jim Prokes, Accurate Insulation's owners added, "We have known Jeff for 16 years since our first transaction which turned out wonderfully (different business), stayed in touch over the years and recently agreed that we needed to do another transaction when we realized we were both in the insulation business. Jeff's organization is outstanding and combined we will do wonderful things."

Accurate will be fully integrated into SRI's systems by August 31, 2021 and is the sixth successfully acquired and integrated contractor over the past two years.

SRI Holdings LLC's subsidiaries provide installed services in Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Savannah, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; and Columbia, South Carolina. We seek further acquisitions in the Midwest and Southeast with installation companies that share our culture, provide excellent customer care, and are focused on advancing the lives of their employees and communities.

