SRI International Announces the Expansion of its Center for Innovation Strategy and Policy

"Expanding our center's work to include all of CIL's innovation training will help us serve our U.S. and global clients with a single cohesive team. CISP is now positioned to meet all of our clients' innovation consulting and innovation training needs," said Christina Freyman, Ph.D., CISP Executive Director.

CISP project work includes innovation ecosystem and workforce development, innovation planning and strategy, science and technology policy analysis, and complex program evaluation. This work often leads to requests by clients for training in "the SRI approach" to innovation and commercialization. In response to this interest, SRI has consolidated all training- and workshop-related service within a single group at SRI.

SRI's innovation training derives its insights from the Institute's 70+ years of extraordinary success in translating the results of laboratory research into world-changing products and systems. These innovations span diverse and fast-changing fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, health and medicine, energy, and humanity's expansion into space.

­­SRI's innovation training is available to commercial, government, and academic organizations anywhere in the world. Those interested in learning more should contact Lucien Randazzese, Ph.D., at https://www.sri.com/contact/form.

­­About SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing, and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

SOURCE SRI International

Related Links

http://www.sri.com

