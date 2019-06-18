SRI International Appoints John Van Scoter to General Manager and Vice President of Product Transition

"John's broad expertise in scaling technology to successful commercial transition rounds out SRI's established transition paths of licensing and ventures," said Steve Perna, president of SRI's Integrated Systems and Solutions Division. "His deep knowledge of market requirements and the ability to apply technology to solve customer problems will help SRI make an even greater impact by delivering products that address specific market needs."

Prior to working with SRI, Van Scoter was the chief executive officer of eSolar, a startup in solar power, where he oversaw the development of next-generation solar technology. Earlier in his career, he was senior vice president of alternative energy and general manager of the DLP product division for Texas Instruments.

"In light of SRI's many legendary innovations and reputation for productive science, I am excited to build on that legacy with a strong products and services capability to help fund future life-changing breakthroughs," added John Van Scoter, general manager and vice president of product transition at SRI.

SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing, and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

SOURCE SRI International