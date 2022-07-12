SRI International Expanding BioCyc Database Collection for Genomic Researchers

BioCyc Database Reaches 20,000 Genomes Ahead of Collaboration with Wolters Kluwer

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI International, an independent non-profit research institute, today announced that its BioCyc database collection now exceeds 20,000 organism-centric Pathway/Genome Databases (PGDBs). The collection, which has doubled in the last five years, provides solutions for genome and pathway data management for multiple industries including agriculture, bioinformatics, biotechnology, drug discovery, genomics and synthetic biology.

SRI's BioCyc and Pathway Tools provide genome and metabolic pathway information as well as software tools for search, analysis and visualization.

"The BioCyc databases are extremely comprehensive, integrating computational inferences, data imported from other databases and manually curated information from 130,000 peer-reviewed publications," said Peter Karp, Director of SRI's Bioinformatics Research Group. "Each database consists of an organism's annotated genome and its inferred metabolic pathways. Sixty-nine of the BioCyc databases are curated, integrating extensive information from the experimental literature."

BioCyc and the associated Pathway Tools software have been under continuous development for twenty-five years and are used by scientists, researchers, educators and students in thousands of colleges, universities, nonprofits, government laboratories and commercial companies worldwide. MetaCyc is a key database within the BioCyc collection, containing curated information on metabolic reactions, pathways and enzymes. MetaCyc contains 3,006 metabolic pathways, making it one of the largest collections of curated metabolic pathways.

BioCyc was recently integrated into Wolters Kluwer's Ovid® platform to increase genomic researchers' access to comprehensive data.

"These extensive databases will create a one-stop-shop for genomic and metabolic pathway information," said Vikram Savkar, senior vice president and general manager, Medicine Segment of the Health Learning, Research & Practice business at Wolters Kluwer. "By adding a direct link to BioCyc's PGDBs and software-based tools to Ovid, we are connected to a whole new dimension of aggregate data that researchers need to accelerate the pace of their work."

Researchers are encouraged to visit the BioCyc website to create an account. By doing so, they can get free access two important databases within BioCyc, namely EcoCyc and MetaCyc.

To learn more about the BioCyc database and create a free account, visit the BioCyc website at www.biocyc.org.

