SRI International, Silicon Valley Robotics and NEDO Host US-Japan Robotics Conference "The Rise of the Robots"

The conference brings together U.S. and Japanese start-ups, corporations, and non-profit research institutes to collaborate on technology solutions that can be transitioned into market to solve some of today's hardest business challenges. During the conference, NEDO will also unveil information on the World Robotics Summit, which will take place in Japan in 2020.

Featuring informative sessions and lively demos, The Rise of the Robots highlights the latest innovations in robotics aimed at augmenting humanity – including SRI's latest prototype, a traffic stop robot that goes between police officers and motorists to make traffic stops safer for everyone. This event will mark the first live demo for the prototype and its creators, whose video went viral with press coverage around the world.

"Being at the forefront of technology innovation and at the cutting edge of translating technologies into customer solutions gives SRI unique insights into where the industry is heading. This conference is the ideal platform to share our perspectives," said Thomas Low, Director, SRI Robotics Laboratory.

Conference sessions include:

Keynotes from Dr. Terry Fong , NASA's Chief Roboticist and Steve Cousins , CEO of Savioke and co-founder of Robots4Humanity

Robot Manipulation: From Research to Real World

­­ Human-Robot Interaction

Startup Stories

The Rise of the Robots will showcase several demos, including:

MOTOBOT: Yamaha's autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot, developed in collaboration with SRI

SRI's dexterous, teleoperated robot system for safe bomb disposal Japanese robots: exhibited by GrooveX, Yaskawa, TRI, among others.

"Silicon Valley is at the heart of the robot revolution, and this conference highlights robotics startups that are putting people first. Silicon Valley Robotics doesn't just provide access to investment, as a robotics co-workspace for acceleration, we keep the ethics of robotics at the center of everything we do," said Andra Keay, Managing Director, Silicon Valley Robotics.

"Japan is well known as a leader in robotics, with cutting edge technologies. We are confident that this event will help foster a strong U.S. – Japan collaboration to further innovation in the robotics industry," said Shinnosuke Kameyama, Director General, NEDO Silicon Valley.

The Rise of the Robots will take place on Thursday, May 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at SRI International. Visit Silicon Valley Robotics for the full schedule, and click here to register for the event. For media inquiries, contact Reenita.hora@sri.com.

SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing, and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

About Silicon Valley Robotics

Silicon Valley Robotics is the non-profit industry coalition supporting innovation and commercialization of robotics technologies, with over 50 world-leading research labs and more than 500 startups.

­­About NEDO

NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) is Japan's largest public R&D management organization. NEDO's missions are to address energy and global environmental problems and enhancing industrial technology development. NEDO draws up Japanese technology strategies and provides funding to support R&D within private industry and academic institutions.

