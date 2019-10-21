SRI International to Present Latest Research on Artificial Intelligence at the AI World Conference and Expo

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI International (SRI) announced that they will be speaking at the 2019 AI World Conference and Expo in Boston, Massachusetts on October 23rd-25th. SRI executives and researchers will be presenting and participating in various panels and workshops related to artificial intelligence topics such as Conversational AI, Emotional AI, Trustworthy AI systems and quantum computing.

SRI International will be taking part in panels and workshops including:

The three-day program delivers a wide range of seminars, networking and business development opportunities centered around the complex topic of AI business solutions.

Executive Roundtable: The Evolution of Conversational Assistants, moderated by SRI's Director of Marketing and Communications, Reenita Malhotra Hora , and includes SRI's William Mark , President of Information and Computing Sciences; Karen Myers , Director of the SRI AI Center; and Sasha Caskey , CTO of Kasisto, an SRI spinoff, as panelists. This panel will discuss the evolution of online conversation and current AI research in virtual assistants.

, and includes SRI's , President of Information and Computing Sciences; , Director of the SRI AI Center; and , CTO of Kasisto, an SRI spinoff, as panelists. This panel will discuss the evolution of online conversation and current AI research in virtual assistants. The Impact of Quantum Science on Artificial Intelligence panel with Dr. Celia Merzbacher , Associate Director of Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), a consortium managed by SRI that aims to enable and strengthen the U.S. commercial quantum industry. This panel of researchers will be discussing the possibilities of addressing traditional computational challenges and the path for the advancement of hardware-based machine learning.

, Associate Director of Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), a consortium managed by SRI that aims to enable and strengthen the U.S. commercial quantum industry. This panel of researchers will be discussing the possibilities of addressing traditional computational challenges and the path for the advancement of hardware-based machine learning. The Armchair Interview: SRI Case Studies in Conversational Applications moderated by Reenita Malhotra Hora and including panelist Amir Tamrakar, Sr. Technical Manager of SRI, who will be showing SRI's new emotional intelligence AI feature for cars.

and including panelist Technical Manager of SRI, who will be showing SRI's new emotional intelligence AI feature for cars. Exploring the Symbiosis Between People & Technology features Paul Chang , Director of Design for SRI International, who will be leading this workshop that focuses on the design challenges that AI presents and possible strategies to move forward.

, Director of Design for SRI International, who will be leading this workshop that focuses on the design challenges that AI presents and possible strategies to move forward. Fairness, Trustworthiness, and Transparency for AI Systems panel which will be moderated by Karen Myers and will explore the challenges of trustworthiness within AI.

and will explore the challenges of trustworthiness within AI. Data for Training Models – How Much Data do you Need? panel which includes Karen Myers and addresses the topic of reducing training data without sacrificing the quality of learned models.

This is the fourth AI World Conference and Expo and is the largest independent business event focused on the practice of artificial intelligence in the enterprise. The three-day program delivers a wide range of seminars, networking and business development opportunities centered around the complex topic of AI business solutions. AI World 2019 features half-day seminars as well as 15+ hours of networking with industry leaders and peers, including the experts from SRI International. AI World attendees will learn how innovators are successfully deploying AI to build competitive advantage, reduce costs, drive new business opportunities and to assist with innovation efforts.

SRI International, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is one of the world's premiere centers of advanced research in artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence researchers in SRI's Artificial Intelligence Center (AIC) develop computer-based systems that exhibit intelligent behavior to solve problems and communicate with people and the world in new ways. Founded in 1966, the AIC is the source of many major AI contributions in the areas of mobile robotics, search, expert systems, image understanding, information extraction and intelligent agents.

"We are incredibly excited to be a part of this year's AI World Conference," says Karen Myers, Director of the SRI International AI Center who will be speaking at The Evolution of Conversational Assistants. "At SRI, we are dedicated to the continued advancement of the field and fulfilling its potential to solve society's most pressing problems. We look forward to advancing the dialogue through the sharing of knowledge with fellow innovators."

To register or find more information about the conference, visit: https://aiworld.com/#

About SRI International

SRI International is an independent, nonprofit research center that works with clients to take the most advanced R&D from the laboratory to the marketplace. SRI is headquartered at Menlo Park, California, USA. Serving government and industry, they collaborate across technical and scientific disciplines to generate real innovation and create high value for clients. SRI invents solutions that solve the most challenging problems today and look ahead to the needs of the future. For more than 70 years, SRI has led the discovery and design of ground-breaking products, technologies, and industries – from Siri and online banking to medical ultrasound, cancer treatments, and much more. Learn more at https://www.sri.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Boyd

226624@email4pr.com

Firecracker PR

1-650-334-5933

SOURCE SRI International

Related Links

http://www.sri.com

