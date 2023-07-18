SRI PERUVEMBA JOINS SMARTKEM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

SmartKem, Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

MANCHESTER, England, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that can drive the next generation of displays, has today announced the appointment of Sri Peruvemba to its board of directors.

SmartKem CEO and Chairman, Ian Jenks, commented, "Sri has been a valued advisor of the business since he joined in 2019, and we're delighted that he is now joining the board of directors following a successful fundraise last month. This comes in line with our strategy of expanding SmartKem's board with additional industry experts."

From September 2019 until his appointment to the board of directors, Mr. Peruvemba served as a consultant to SmartKem. Since July 2014, he has served as the chief executive officer of Marketer International Inc., a consulting services firm specializing in the global high-tech industry. Prior to that, from December 2009 to April 2013, Mr. Peruvemba was the chief marketing officer for E Ink Holdings, a company specializing in electronic paper displays. Since June 2020, Mr. Peruvemba has served on the board of directors of WiSA Technologies, Inc., an audio wireless technology company. He has also served as a board member of Visionect d.o.o, an electronics company in Slovenia since September 2017. Mr. Peruvemba has also served as chairman of the board of Omniply, a Montreal-based electronics and display company, since May 2020 and as board member of Edgehog Advanced Technologies an anti-reflective technology company in Canada, since January 2023. Mr. Peruvemba has a B.S. from R. V. College of Engineering, Bangalore, an M.B.A. from Barton School of Business, WSU and a post-graduate diploma in management from Indira Gandhi National University.

SmartKem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, are used to make a new type of transistor that could potentially revolutionize the display industry. SmartKem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing models. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK and retains a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, the intended use of proceeds from the private placement,  SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

SOURCE SmartKem, Inc.

Also from this source

SMARTKEM, INC. RECEIVES ADDITIONAL $2.0 MILLION IN FINAL CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SMARTKEM, INC. TO PARTICIPATE AT THE ROTH LONDON CONFERENCE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.