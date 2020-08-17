SRI Ventures Spin-off CurieAI Transforms COVID-19 Case Management at San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CurieAI, a healthcare startup spun-off from SRI Ventures, the corporate venture arm of SRI International, today announced the release of CurieAI's first-of-its-kind AI-driven platform specifically designed for assisting in the monitoring and management of respiratory conditions surrounding COVID-19. Early deployments indicate that Curie's solution could prove invaluable in managing COVID-19 positive patients.

In the latest deployment for COVID-19, the Curie solution has been adopted to monitor inpatients and outpatients at San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation (SCAHC). The facility currently serves a population of 20,000 on a reservation in Peridot, Arizona.

Curie's system continuously monitors the breathing patterns and gives a daily objective assessment of the level of respiratory distress the patient is experiencing. The assessment is personalized to each patient and provided to the physicians with actionable insights on the disease state severity, condition progression, and early detection of any deterioration in the condition.

"We have seen direct correlation with Curie to be able to predict if a patient is improving or having more severe symptoms," said Dr. James Darragh, Chief Medical Officer at SCAHC. "The first patient I specifically recollect was a patient who had already been treated with Remdesivir and dexamethasone. We saw the Curie monitor turn into a red or warning level and we repeated a chest x-ray and saw that it was significantly worse. This discovery led to our successful use of the COVID convalescent plasma with subsequent recovery of the patient which may have not been possible without Curie monitoring the patient."

With COVID-19 treatment options in limited supply, early detection of deterioration becomes critical while deciding next steps. Curie's solution has been shown to be critical in identifying both deterioration as well as identifying stable or improving patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Curie has monitored close to 300 COVID-19 patients. With the existing and new deployments, Curie is expanding the offering to assist in the monitoring and management of up to 3,000 COVID-19 patients by the end of the year.

"While the results are early, and further research is required, the Curie technology has demonstrated that it can help stretched medical personnel stay in front of the disease and could assist them with important therapeutic choices they have to make," said Manish Kothari, President of SRI International. "As we move forward, the Curie system allows focuses on management post-diagnosis – this will be increasingly crucial in the coming months and years."

A key differentiating component of CurieAI's platform is its unique patient monitoring for enabling early detection of exacerbations achieved with technology detection of respiratory health biomarkers through monitoring of the patient's breathing patterns, captured with standard audio sensors.

The information from the daily objective assessment, combined with a secure HIPAA compliant platform, enables proactive interventions to improve patient outcomes while preventing adverse events like emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Curie's solution has shown strong outcomes in patient populations with chronic respiratory conditions; an early pilot on moderate to severe asthma population showed a 90% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations.

"Actionable data on the disease progression and an early detection of the deterioration in the condition plays an extremely important role in the treatment of respiratory conditions," said Navya Davuluri, Co-Founder and CEO of Curie. "And with our proprietary technology for respiratory health assessment we enable exactly that and help clinicians make proactive interventions."

CurieAI's platform has been live for commercial deployments since early 2020 and is used actively by physicians in better managing a variety of respiratory conditions including COPD, Asthma, Fibrosis and more.

For more information about the development of CurieAI, please watch this Dish TV interview: https://youtu.be/5TMYkNxLKE8

