SRI Veteran, Danielle Burns, Joins CNote as Head of Business Development

OAKLAND, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNote has hired experienced Business Development professional Danielle Burns to help scale its advisory and institutional sales channels. Prior to CNote, Danielle served as the VP of Sales and Marketing for First Affirmative Financial Network. There, she contributed to the growth of the firm's core advisory business, growing assets to over $1 billion during her tenure. Danielle brings proven thought leadership in values-aligned investing, having spoken at industry events and educating advisors on how to navigate the Sustainable, Responsible, Impact (SRI) investing and ESG landscape.

"Danielle is incredibly well-respected and admired in the SRI industry, and we are thrilled to welcome her as a core member of our leadership team," stated CNote CEO, Catherine Berman. "Danielle has a history of delivering exceptional results for the organizations she supports. Not only is she a proven financial professional, she also has a deep commitment to values-aligned investing and CNote's mission of financial inclusion."

Danielle began her financial services career in 1994 at Wachovia Corporation, where she worked for both Wachovia Bank and Wachovia Securities performing a variety of management duties over her nine-year tenure there. Prior to joining First Affirmative, she worked for a premier community bank in Clearwater, FL where she provided marketing, sales, and service support. At First Affirmative, Danielle lead sales and marketing efforts for over six years. Over her tenure, First Affirmative grew to be the largest SRI-focused advisor network.

Danielle serves on the board of Green America: A not-for-profit membership organization whose mission is to harness economic power to create a socially just and environmentally sustainable society. Additionally, she serves on the Advisory Board for both the SRI Conference and the Investment News Impact Forum. She also helped develop Think Big Productions, Inc., a non-profit youth services organization that cultures young artistic talent in Clearwater, Florida.

"I'm excited to embrace a new and exciting challenge, helping to scale a high-growth financial technology company that is motivated not just by profits but by building a more inclusive economy as well," Danielle remarked.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Danielle has a passion for the culinary arts. She has an undergraduate degree in Business and an MBA with an emphasis in Marketing. She lives in Noblesville, Indiana with her husband and son.

CNote is an award-winning, first-of-its-kind financial platform that allows anyone to make money investing in causes and communities they care about. With the mission of closing the wealth gap, CNote directs every dollar invested toward funding female- and minority-led small businesses, affordable housing and economic development through its nationwide network of CDFI community lenders.

