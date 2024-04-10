SriLankan Airlines Leverages UATP Merchant Status to Accelerate Growth and Reduce Payment Costs

The partnership with the flag carrier of Sri Lanka is emblematic of UATP's increasing presence in Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SriLankan Airlines , the national airline of Sri Lanka, has reaffirmed its Merchant status with UATP , the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities. As part of the UATP network, SriLankan Airlines can accept UATP payments in a variety of sales channels across multiple countries and currencies, ultimately helping the airline fuel its expansion and profitability goals.

As a UATP Merchant, SriLankan Airlines will be able to reduce its overall payment acceptance costs - and therefore its distribution costs as well as access sellers whose preferred payment method is UATP, including major travel agencies and corporate travel management companies. These are vital competitive advantages for a carrier operating in the fast-growing and crowded Southeast Asian marketplace.

UATP's regional growth strategy

For UATP, already one of the most far-reaching and reputable global payment networks, working with SriLankan Airlines is an integral part of its growth plan, reinforcing its presence on the Indian subcontinent and opening new markets for the network. Strengthening its relationship with SriLankan Airlines is part of UATP's broader strategic plan to introduce its payment solutions to a more comprehensive selection of merchants in India and Southeast Asia.

"Being a part of the UATP network is vital to our operating strategy and a key driver of our regional growth," says Senior Manager Commercial Services & Support, SriLankan Airlines, Gayan Wickrama. "Our Merchant status helps us stay competitive by reducing our payment costs and expanding our sales capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with UATP as we grow."

As Sri Lanka's National Carrier, SriLankan Airlines serves a global route network of 113 destinations in 59 countries from its hub at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Flying since 1979, SriLankan Airlines enjoys a reputation for service, comfort, safety and reliability. That reputation is supported by several industry awards, including being named Leading International Airline - South Asia at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) this year. It is the largest airline in Sri Lanka by number of aircraft and destinations.

"SriLankan Airlines is an ideal partner for UATP, and we are proud to help this award-winning airline reach more travelers in more markets and serve their payment needs better," says Zach Ornelas, SVP Commercial for UATP. "We anticipate continuing this long-term, mutually beneficial relationship for many years to come."

An unrivalled travel payment network

Participating as a Merchant in the UATP network enables airlines to accept UATP payments in a variety of sales channels, pay lower merchant service fees and connect to a variety of alternative forms of payment (AFPs). As a UATP Merchant, airlines like SriLankan Airlines can increase conversion rates and reduce transaction costs while minimizing risk and improving their ability to service corporate clients.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment, which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders for accurate travel management.

ABOUT SRILANKAN AIRLINES:

SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier of Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld alliance, is an award-winning airline with a firm reputation as a global leader in service, comfort, safety and reliability.

Launched in 1979, the airline's hub is located at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo providing convenient connections to its global network (including codeshare partners) of 113 destinations in 59 countries around the world. Its direct route map covers major cities across the Europe, Australia, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia and the Far East. The Airline operates an all-Airbus fleet including a state-of-the-art A330-300 and modern A320/321neo fleet.

The latest accolades won by the Airline include, PATA Gold Awards 2023- Marketing Carrier, APEX IFSA Best Inflight Food or Beverage 2024 Award- Sri Lankan Flavours,2023 APEX Passenger Choice Awards® -for Best Food & Beverage in Central/Southern Asia and Best Seat Comfort in Central/Southern Asia, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (SMBR) Global Aviation Awards-Best Aviation Sustainability Programme (Mathaka upcycling project), World's Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean title for the sixth consecutive time and Asia's Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean title for the fifth consecutive time at World Travel Awards 2021, and PATA Gold Awards 2021-Marketing Carrier. For more information visit www.srilankan.com

