Srini Chillara joins Verisys Corporation as Chief Technology Officer

"I'm excited about many of the things we'll be working on and the great benefits we will provide to the health care marketplace," says Chillara. "My previous experience of working with data-based products will help me take Verisys into an organization that can offer solutions in multiple markets."

John P. Benson, Verisys co-founder, and CEO says, "It was fortunate to find such a talented and capable person with deep technical expertise in the health care sector. Srini has a rare combination of the skills and drive that helped him build and successfully exit a health care technology startup. His commitment to improving the delivery of health care aligns with our passion for innovation and excellence."

Chillara will lead a growing team of more than 60 seasoned UI/UX developers and software engineers.

About Verisys:

Verisys provides a comprehensive cloud-based technology platform of data, analytics, and services that supports enterprise-wide compliance in the U.S. healthcare industry. Verisys protects healthcare consumers by enforcing competency and regulatory compliance, system integrity and patient safety through transparency. Verisys verifies credentials and screens and monitors millions of healthcare providers annually across all sectors of the healthcare economy. For 25 years, Verisys has developed and implemented highly secure technology solutions for some of the largest healthcare delivery and support organizations in the country. Verisys is a NCQA certified, URAC accredited Credentials Verification Organization that is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified.

