Srinivas Achukola Appointed Chief Technology Officer

"Srinivas' expertise in health care data science and analytics will be an exceptional asset for continued development of KEPRO's innovative and secure informational technology environments," said KEPRO President and CEO Joseph A. Dougher. "Our goal is to provide secure and HIPAA compliant IT infrastructure and services, administrative systems and support services, and actionable health data to assist our clients in the efficient and effective management of member services and quality health care."

Achukola's role will be instrumental in the design and development of member-centric and customer-focused solutions tailored to the specific business needs of KEPRO's clients. Achukola's experience in the engineering of innovative products and solutions as key market differentiators will further KEPRO's goals for growth and efficiency.

With nearly 30 years of experience in developing technical solutions and strategies, leading integrations in mergers & acquisitions, and positioning IT departments as key business partners for fast market growth, Achukola will lead KEPRO in current solution development and post-acquisition integration to leverage current and future service delivery systems for synergies and efficiencies.

Prior to joining KEPRO, Achukola worked for NaviHealth based in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was the Chief Information Officer. His successful integration strategy and streamlining of clinical and operational workflow processes led to an effective acquisition. Achukola also held various leadership positions in high growth companies like CareCentrix, FuelQuest, KLC and several other global companies. With his strong business acumen, global team-building skills and strategic planning and execution, Achukola has positioned global technology organizations as strategic business partners for growth and efficiency. His lead on innovation and digital transformation has saved five companies between $30M and $60M, adding between $23M and $180M in new business.

Srinivas earned his Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical & Electronics from the National Institute of Technology, India and his Masters of Business Administration from Ravishankar University, India.

To learn more about the services and solutions KEPRO offers, visit www.kepro.com.

You can also get health tips, information about our organization or learn about exciting job opportunities by following us on Twitter, on Facebook or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Paige Nauman, Communications Coordinator, PNauman@kepro.com, 717.564.8288 x7041

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/srinivas-achukola-appointed-chief-technology-officer-300674264.html

SOURCE KEPRO

Related Links

http://www.Kepro.com

