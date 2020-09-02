SROA Capital Appoints Self-Storage Industry Leader as Vice President of Strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SROA Capital, LLC ("SROA"), a West Palm Beach-based real estate investment and management firm and owner/operator of Storage Rentals of America, has announced the appointment of Randy Weissman as Vice President of Strategy. Weissman is responsible for working with the team to identify and implement strategic initiatives that will seek to add significant value to the business's operations and field processes and procedures, which are in line with the company's vision of supporting an enhanced customer experience. He has more than 25 years of executive leadership in self-storage asset management and operations.

"As we continue to expand our portfolio of properties across the country, Randy's expertise will help us to maximize value for our investors," said Benjamin Macfarland, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SROA Capital. "Randy is a perfect complement to our team to join our existing group of forward-looking leaders in the industry."

Weissman earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Missouri. He is a Founding Member and Past President of the Mobile Self-Storage Association and has written numerous articles relating to self-storage and mobile self-storage. He has been a keynote speaker, led educational sessions, seminars, and roundtable discussions at national and regional self-storage and mobile self-storage conferences.

SROA Capital currently manages 6,619,440 million square feet of self-storage space, with a total of 144 properties in 10 states containing 56,711 individual storage units.

About SROA Capital

SROA Capital, LLC is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and operation of self-storage properties nationwide. SROA owns and operates approximately 7 million rentable square feet under the brands Storage Rentals of America and Storage Zone. SROA Capital is seeking investment opportunities for SROA Capital Fund VIII, LP. For more information, please visit www.sroacapital.com.

