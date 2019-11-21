SROA Capital Attracts Industry Veteran as Director of Finance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SROA Capital, LLC ("SROA"), a West Palm Beach-based real estate investment and management firm and owner of Storage Rentals of America, announces the appointment of Alfred Sinkonde as Director of Finance. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading SROA's portfolio management and investor reporting functions.

Alfred Sinkonde

Prior to joining SROA, Mr. Sinkonde was an executive at H.I.G. Capital, a global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $40 billion in assets under management, where he handled SEC regulatory filings, annual audits and investor reporting. Previously, he held similar roles at Cerberus Capital Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Alfred joins a management team with wide-ranging industry experience," said SROA CEO Benjamin Macfarland. "As our portfolio continues to grow, Alfred's expertise will be instrumental in executing our business plan."

Mr. Sinkonde earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Connecticut and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

SROA owns 140 self-storage properties consisting of nearly 7 million square feet and approximately 55,000 units in 10 states throughout the eastern U.S.

ABOUT SROA Capital, LLC

SROA Capital, LLC is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and operation of self-storage properties nationwide as well as direct-equity investments with developers. SROA operates over 7 million rentable square feet under the brands Storage Rentals of America and Storage Zone. For more information, please visit www.sroacapital.com .

