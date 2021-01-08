SRPT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sarepta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRPT) resulting from allegations that Sarepta might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Sarepta securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit SRPT Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On January 7, 2021, after market hours, Sarepta announced its "top-line results for Part 1 of Study 102 evaluating SRP-9001, its investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy." According to Sarepta, "the study did not achieve statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement […] compared to placebo at 48 weeks post-treatment[.]"

On this news, Sarepta's shares are trading at approximately $82.00 per share, down over 50%, on January 8, 2021.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

