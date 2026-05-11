SRS Distribution Completes Acquisition of HVAC Distributor Mingledorff's

MCKINNEY, Texas and ATLANTA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SRS Distribution Inc., a subsidiary of The Home Depot, has completed the acquisition of Mingledorff's, LLC. Mingledorff's is a leading wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, parts and supplies, serving residential and commercial customers through 42 locations in five states across the southeastern U.S. The agreement to acquire Mingledorff's was previously announced on March 24, 2026.

The Home Depot is focused on growing its share of wallet with professional contractors (Pros), and the company is building differentiated offerings and capabilities to better serve Pros across their entire project – from large, complex jobs to smaller renovations and repairs. The Home Depot acquired SRS in 2024, establishing a leading position in specialty trade distribution across roofing and building products, interior and construction products, landscape and pool.

The acquisition of Mingledorff's adds HVAC distribution as a new vertical for SRS and brings an extensive product portfolio, robust distribution network and established customer relationships that are highly complementary to SRS's existing business. In addition, the acquisition enables The Home Depot to further penetrate the market for HVAC parts and supplies, creating even greater value for the Pro customer.

"The addition of Mingledorff's represents another key milestone in our strategy to better serve the Pro with the most comprehensive product and service offerings," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "Adding this premier HVAC platform strengthens SRS's high-growth distribution engine and allows us to provide a more complete range of inventory and expertise for our Pro customers. This expansion also enables us to drive cross selling synergies and streamlined fulfillment across our Pro ecosystem, establishing The Home Depot as the ultimate destination for professional builders, general contractors, remodelers and multifamily customers."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the Mingledorff's team to the SRS family of companies," said Dan Tinker, CEO of SRS. "We're focused on combining our collective strengths to deliver a seamless experience for our customers. By bringing Mingledorff's' deep HVAC expertise into our national network, we're providing Pros with even greater convenience and more ways to grow their businesses through a single, reliable partner."

HVAC distribution represents a total addressable market of approximately $100 billion and increases The Home Depot's total addressable market to $1.2 trillion.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal 2025, the company operated a total of 2,359 retail stores and over 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About SRS

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in North America. Since the company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 1,250 locations across all 50 states and 5 Canadian provinces. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com.

About Mingledorff's

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Mingledorff's is a leading wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies to its residential and commercial professional customer base. With 42 locations across 5 states throughout the southeastern U.S., Mingledorff's provides Pros with an extensive HVAC product assortment blended with a best-in-class customer experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations and projections of The Home Depot, Inc. ("The Home Depot" and, collectively with its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise indicates, the "Company") about future events, and may use words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "expect," "target," "prospects," "potential," "commit" and "forecast," or words of similar import or meaning or refer to future time periods. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the expected benefits of the acquisition, including with respect to future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2026 (the "2025 10-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and also as described from time to time in reports subsequently filed by the Company, as well as the following: risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of the Company's common stock, credit ratings or operating results or on relationships with customers, suppliers and other counterparties; costs associated with the acquisition; and unknown liabilities.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Company's control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to the Company – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its expectations and projections. In addition to the risks and uncertainties referenced above, there may be other factors that the Company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because the Company does not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC and in its other public statements.

SOURCE The Home Depot