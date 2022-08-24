SRS Web Solutions Awarded Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. 5000 awarded SRS Web Solutions with its products mConsent and Caretap, fastest-growing private company in America (rank #1362), with a three-year revenue growth of 640%. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

SRS Web Solutions Inc

"Successful CEOs know 1000 ways to fail and only a few methods that lead to success. The ultimate secret lies in never giving up - push yourself to the limit until you succeed." says CEO of SRS Web Solutions, Samad Syed.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, and the ongoing impact of COVID. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,1444 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

"Company growth is a direct result of good habit formation and structured self-discipline. A single day of implementing effective practices far exceeds many days of planning," Samad advises. Putting this into practice, SRS Web Solutions Inc. has served as a digital innovator for healthcare practices since 2014. Its revolutionary healthcare platforms consist of mConsent and Caretap software. mConsent serves as an all-in-one paperless solution for Dentists, Doctors, Veterinarians, and Optometrists.

Serving over 5000 practices, mConsent's practical solutions like Automated Patient Forms, Fast Insurance Eligibility Verification, Automated Appointment Reminders with 2-way SMS, Online Appointment Scheduling, Automated Accounts Receivable, Virtual Consultations, Telehealth Visits, Mass SMS, and Pediatric forms, streamline processes for practices, and provide the perfect comprehensive solution. mConsent has helped the environment with over 13 million digital forms completed.

Caretap, an ever-popular home health care automation system that serves over 15,000 agencies, is engineered to optimize processes for Home Healthcare Agencies, Private Duty Nurses, and Adult Day Care Agencies.

SRS Web Solution's ever-expanding digital success has led CEO, Samad Syed to be selected as a Forbes Council Member, an invitation-only organization for top executives and entrepreneurs, and has grabbed the attention of many publishers and companies nationwide. Success Network TV has featured SRS Web Solutions, and articles on the company's signature features have been published in Forbes, Dentaltown, Inc., The Times, StarTribune, Daily Herald, Dentistry IQ, Dentalcompare, and Dental Economics.

To learn more about SRS Web Solutions, and its products, mConsent (www.mconsent.net) and Caretap (www.caretap.net), contact 877-203-6767.

Contact info:

SRS Web Solutions

877-203-6767

Amal Hassan – [email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc5000.

SOURCE SRS Web Solutions Inc