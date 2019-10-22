SōRSE Technology Debuts Agglomerated CBD Powder at SupplySide West

Visitors to SōRSE Technology's SupplySide West booth enjoyed samples of the brand's broad spectrum CBD-infused grapefruit sparkling water, while staff performed demonstrations of their agglomerated CBD powder rapidly dispersing in water.

The SōRSE team spoke with hundreds of product developers about the homogeneity, stability, and safety of their water-soluble emulsion technology and how it can be applied as a functional ingredient to any beverage, food item, or topical. Guests commented on the clean taste, comparing it to more bitter offerings currently available on the market.

"This is a game-changer and silver bullet for the cannabis functional ingredient space and infused products," says Michael Flemmens, VP of Science at SōRSE Technology. "We're proud to provide our clients with a superior solution for their product development needs and have added our agglomerated powder to our product suite, available for broad spectrum and isolate at full commercial scale."

"SupplySide West was the perfect opportunity for us to connect directly with producers who can benefit from our technology and hear about the unique challenges they are facing," says Flemmens.

With the help of SōRSE's proprietary technology, product developers, brands, and producers can now develop a wide range of CBD-infused products with near-perfect dosing, consistent and rapid onset, and no cannabis taste or smell – all with seamless integration into existing production processes.

SōRSE Technology offer best-in-class solutions for producers and brands, whether they are looking to jump into the CBD trend with new product offerings or add CBD/hemp to an existing product lineup.

Find out how SōRSE can be the right solution for your product development needs here .

About SōRSE Technology:

SōRSE Technology is a water-soluble CBD, hemp extract, and terpene emulsion technology designed for producers to provide consumers with a better cannabis experience with near- perfect dosing and no cannabis taste or smell. Our patented technology converts oil into SōRSE, our water-soluble emulsion, for seamless integration as an ingredient in a beverage, food item, or topical.

Company Contact:

Diana Eberlein

VP of Marketing

Phone: 714-865-3736

Email: diana@sorsetech.com

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Email: sorse@mattio.com

SOURCE SōRSE Technology

