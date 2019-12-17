SōRSE Technology Wraps Up Successful BevNET Debut

SōRSE Technology provides producers with a stable and scalable solution for incorporating CBD in their product suite(s). Howard Lee, SōRSE Technology CEO, commented that "BevNET Live was the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our technology, and showcase how easy it is to add CBD to a beverage and make it taste great without added sugar!"

In partnership with Drop Water , SōRSE hosted a "Build Your Own CBD Beverage" station at Beach Bar at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica for guests to build their own broad spectrum CBD water using a Drop Station that uses 100% compostable materials for their 14 oz beverage. Attendees were able to choose from three flavors - cucumber, lemon black tea, and lemonade, and add their preferred dosage of SōRSE Broad Spectrum CBD – 15mg, 20mg, or 25mg.

Conference attendees were also treated to 20mg vials of CBD liquid isolate that SōRSE employees handed out for guests to add to in their beverages throughout the show, including their coffee, tea, water or beer.

During the show, SōRSE Technology's technical project manager, Mike Schmitt, presented key steps on how to identify and select a CBD supplier to over 50 BevNET attendees at a workshop titled "How to Select a CBD Supplier."

To celebrate their debut, SōRSE hosted an after party at Cassia in Santa Monica for about 80 guests. During the networking social, guests sipped on some products by SōRSE Technology's clients, such as Mad Tasty , a CBD sparkling water by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.

"We're excited to have reached and educated so many industry folks at BevNET about the massive potential of CBD beverages," said Lee. "Our team showed the breadth and array of flavor and dosage possibilities to attendees and generated positive buzz around our technology and this emerging category."

Find out how SōRSE can be the right solution for your product development needs here .

About SōRSE Technology

SōRSE Technology is a water-soluble CBD, hemp extract, and terpene emulsion technology designed for producers to provide consumers with a better cannabis experience with near-perfect dosing and no cannabis taste or smell. Our patented technology converts oil into SōRSE, our water-soluble emulsion, for seamless integration as an ingredient in a beverage, food item, or topical. For more information, visit www.sorsetech.com

Company Contact:

Diana Eberlein

VP of Marketing

Phone: 714-865-3736

Email: diana@sorsetech.com

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Email: sorse@mattio.com

SOURCE SōRSE Technology

