SōRSE Technology's Water-Soluble CBD Emulsion Will Make its SupplySide West Debut in 2019

SupplySide West attendees can stop by Booth #5938 for samplings of broad spectrum-infused sparkling water, cookies, and topicals. SōRSE will also be sampling at the Tasting Bar, located at Booth #5921. Following the expo portion of SupplySide West, SōRSE is proud to partner with the event's CBD Workshop on the Business of CBD in Food & Beverages as an Underwriter Sponsor and invites attendees to stop by their table on October 19th.

CBD, hemp extract, and terpenes are a top priority for producers and brands as the market demand for CBD-infused edibles continues to rapidly increase. According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts Brightfield Group, the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. Offering the perceived medicinal benefits and appeal of cannabis without intoxicating effects, CBD is finding its way into absolutely everything.

SōRSE Technology's emulsion offers a best-in-class solution for producers and brands, whether they are looking to jump into the CBD trend with new product offerings or add CBD/hemp to an existing product lineup.

"We've been an ingredient supplier in the food & beverage space helping producers build better- tasting products for the consumer with near-perfect dosing for two years," says Michael Flemmens, VP of Science. "Presenting at SupplySide West allows us to build relationships more directly with producers who can benefit from our technology."

For those interested in learning more about the CBD market, product development, and emulsion technology, get in touch with the SōRSE Technology team and book an informational meeting: https://sorsetech.com/book-a-call/.

About SōRSE Technology:

SōRSE Technology is a water-soluble CBD, hemp extract, and terpene emulsion technology designed for producers to provide consumers with a better cannabis experience with near-perfect dosing and no cannabis taste or smell. Our patented technology converts oil into SōRSE, our water-soluble emulsion, for seamless integration as an ingredient in a beverage, food item, or topical.

