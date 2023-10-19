SRT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into Startek, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who hold stock of Startek, Inc. ("SRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: SRT).

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SRT to funds managed by Capital Square Partners ("CSP") in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $217 million and total equity value of approximately $174 million. Under the terms of the merger, SRT stockholders will receive $4.30 per share. The SRT merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SRT has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/startek-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SRT merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SRT has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP