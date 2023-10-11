SRT SPECIAL ALERT: Startek Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Potential Claims Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding CSP Buyout

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $174 million buyout of Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) by its majority shareholder, Capital Square Partners (CSP). Julie & Holleman is concerned about the $4.30 per share price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

Startek is a leading provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, supporting some of the world's most iconic brands across a variety of markets. Since 2018, Startek has been controlled by Singaporean private equity investment firm CSP, which currently owns 56% of Startek's stock.

On October 10, 2023, Startek announced that CSP agreed to buy the shares it doesn't already own for $4.30 per share. This is far less than the $5.50 per share price target established by Wall Street analysts.

Julie & Holleman, a nationally recognized firm that exclusively focuses on shareholder matters, is concerned not only about the inadequate price, but also about potential conflicts of interest. As Startek's controller, CSP may have leveraged its influence over the board of directors to secure an unfair deal.

