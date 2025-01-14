SRW | C.A. Fortune Elevates Shopper Marketing Practice, Welcomes Todd Hudgens as Senior Vice President, Shopper Marketing and Commerce

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , a C.A. Fortune company known for cutting-edge marketing and communications strategies that can even make cottage cheese cool, is thrilled to welcome Todd Hudgens as senior vice president of shopper marketing and commerce. With over 20 years of experience leading innovative shopper-centric strategies, Hudgens will spearhead SRW's efforts in bridging brand strategy with seamless execution across physical and digital omnicommerce.

His newly-created role at SRW focuses on crafting strategies that align client brands with the complex and rapidly evolving nuances of retail, including retail platforms and marketplaces as well as brick-and-mortar locations. His expertise in creating impactful marketing plans ensures businesses achieve their goals at key retailers, while enhancing the consumer experience at every touchpoint.

"Todd's deep expertise in driving omnichannel commerce strategies perfectly bridges SRW's marketing work with the sales-drivers of our parent company, C.A. Fortune," said Kate Weidner, SRW president and chief creative officer of C.A. Fortune "He has an equal understanding of how to drive sales in the rapidly growing world of retail media, as well as brick and mortar, where the bulk of commerce still takes place."

His career highlights include leading the strategic planning and execution of marketing initiatives for global giants such as Coca-Cola, Disney and Unilever, as well as managing omnichannel shopper strategies at WPP.

"The consumer is at the heart of everything we do," said Hudgens. "SRW and C.A. Fortune's forward-thinking approach to solving client challenges through shopper-centric, innovative strategies is what drew me to this opportunity. I'm excited to drive growth and deliver meaningful solutions that meet the unique demands of each client."

Like SRW's client portfolio, Todd's experience spans various industries such as food, health & beauty, pet care and technology. His areas of specialization include category insights, strategy planning, eCommerce, retail media, social commerce, platform alliances and P&L management. His strategic understanding of technology-driven solutions complements SRW's vision, empowering clients to succeed in today's constantly-changing marketplace.

With Hudgens at the helm of SRW's shopper practice, C.A. Fortune continues to provide clients with agile, tailored solutions while fostering a strong sense of collaboration and innovation.

About SRW

SRW, now part of the C.A. Fortune family, is an agency that specializes in creative, influencer marketing, paid media and public relations. Together, SRW and C.A. Fortune established the only national consumer brand sales and marketing agency offering end-to-end solutions for brands - from ensuring product discoverability on both physical and digital shelves, to driving sales across all channels.

Born in Chicago, SRW quickly established itself as a go-to partner for brands looking to make a meaningful impact in the market. With a focus on health, wellness and better-for-you products, SRW has contributed to the success of over 100 clients, including notable brands like Simple Mills and Vital Proteins.

