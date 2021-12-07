SRW Agency Closes Q4 with New Director of Project Management, Courtney Dixon; Expands Leadership; Grows Client Portfolio

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW , an independent, full-service marketing agency leading among natural health and wellness brands, closes out the final quarter of 2021 with a slew of exciting additions and announcements.

SRW announced Courtney Dixon has joined the agency as the Director of Project Management. Diving headfirst into this role, Dixon plans to create a new process and protocol across the agency that helps teams work more efficiently and communicate better to ensure clients receive the best possible work. She joins the leadership team of SRW, which is now 60% female.

Courtney Dixon, Director of Project Management at SRW

Dixon joins the agency from independent agency, Human, in Boulder. She previously worked at Crispin Porter Bogusky, where she was the Associate Director of Project Management for 5 years and worked across accounts including American Airlines, Fruit of the Loom, Infiniti, and Hotels.com. She brings a vast array of expertise to SRW, with experience in account management, television production, live events, and digital television marketing.

"Courtney has a track record of changing organizations for the better," said Kate Weidner , co-founder and CEO of SRW. "Her experience driving integrated work across strategy, digital, production, events and more is highly valuable as we shift our focus to the creation of true omni-channel campaigns for our partners in the natural foods world."

"Combined, all of my past experience has given me a unique perspective for not only problem solving, but truly understanding what it takes to get the job done right across all disciplines," said Dixon. "This role is everything I've been looking for - an amazing opportunity, wonderful people, terrific culture, and respectful leadership. It's a fun challenge to take on and I cannot wait to see where we're at in the coming months!"

SRW also announced its leadership team is further expanding with the promotions of Ed Velasco to Vice President of Operations, Nicole Teeters to Vice President of Strategy, Melissa Sweere to Vice President of Media, and Julie Baker to Vice President of Human Resources.

"This year has been filled with unforeseen challenges for brand partners - and for every agency that serves them," said Weidner. "The core leadership team at SRW has persevered and even thrived to help us navigate each obstacle with grace. We are humbled by the dedication of these team members, and grateful for the chance to elevate their roles to further steer our ship through the waters of what's proving to be a pretty crazy decade."

The SRW team currently serves brands like Good Culture and Kite Hill , and the roster is expanding to include more wellness mainstays and startups. Alter Eco , maker of clean, green chocolate, American Dairy Proteins Institute 's " The Strong Inside " campaign, and lil'gourmets , the first and only organic veggie meal for babies and toddlers, have all joined SRW's client portfolio in Q4, driving the agency into 2022 with momentum for future growth and expansion.

