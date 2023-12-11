SRW Agency Co-founder, Strategy Veteran Kate Weidner Takes On Newly Created Role of Chief Strategy Officer

The wellness agency announced Kate Weidner's new position in addition to other Strategy Department promotions and new client partnerships.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW Agency , an independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, announced co-founder and CEO Kate Weidner 's transition into its newly created Chief Strategy Officer role. In this role, Weidner will focus keenly on developing and deploying the strategic framework across the agency's portfolio of food, beverage and better-for-you brands..

SRW co-founders Charlie Stone and Kate Weidner in their agency's West Loop Chicago headquarters.

SRW recently added Tovala , Pendulum , Yelloh , and Fair Oaks Farms to its client roster. Weidner is leading strategy on those accounts with a team deeply experienced in the wellness and food and beverage industries. Other strategy team shifts include Nicole Teeters , who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Strategy, and the addition of Associate Strategy Director Marissa Yennie and Director of Impact, Steve Eanet . SRW's PR, Media, Influencer, and Creative teams will also ladder up to Weidner in this new role. In addition, the recently elevated triad of SRW's Chief Operating Officer, Chief of Staff, and Chief Revenue Officer will manage the day-to-day operations of the business, and report to co-founder and Chairman, Charlie Stone .

"There's a common thread that binds SRW's iconic brands and that's Kate Weidner's brain and the big thinking team she leads," said Charlie Stone. "SRW has benefitted from a huge influx of brand positioning work over the past year, which is our agency's, and specifically Kate's, bread and butter. Our client portfolio has already seen great benefits from this shift in her daily duties."

Kate Weidner has been with SRW since its inception and has played a critical role in the agency's success. Under her leadership as CEO, SRW Agency has experienced significant growth, expanded its service offerings, and forged strong client partnerships. Weidner's ability to identify trends, understand consumer behavior, and leverage data-driven insights has been instrumental in the agency's ability to deliver impactful campaigns.

"It was an honor to serve as CEO through SRW's Covid era. Now, I'm pretty thrilled to get back in the driver's seat on our strategy work," said Weidner. "I love nothing more than helping our clients discover new audiences and connect with them in novel, meaningful ways."

Weidner's transition into the CSO role will further strengthen the agency's strategic capabilities and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients. With Weidner's visionary leadership and expertise, SRW Agency is well-positioned for continued growth and success.

About SRW

An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting brand communities through strategic thinking, standout creative, video production, paid media, and public relations. To learn more about SRW, visit www.srw.agency or follow them on Instagram @srw.agency .

