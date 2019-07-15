SSA & Company Continues to Grow Its Senior Team to Meet Demand

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA & Company, part of the G100 Companies family of businesses, announced today the promotion of David Miller to Managing Director, and the addition of Rajib Arjun, Vice President, Private Equity & Digital and Chris Ventry, Vice President, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods.

David Miller has been with SSA & Company since 2011 and has played significant roles in the growth of our financial services practice and client success. David is a leader internally and has helped to formalize aspects of our training, recruiting, and development and has been a part of many of SSA & Company's lighthouse clients. David's work focuses on redesigning operating models, leveraging digital to help clients drive profitable growth. Before SSA & Company, David held consulting roles at Accenture and Booz Allen.

"In order to successfully compete in today's disruptive environment, firms must transform their operating models and embrace digital strategies," said John Rodgers, Managing Partner & COO. "David has had great success partnering closely with our clients to build the next-generation business by re-imagining how work is done."

Rajib Arjun has spent the last two decades driving global growth and business transformation across industries, with deep expertise in private equity, technology, media, and telecom. He has helped several high-growth, digitally-native companies progress through IP and acquisition. Prior to SSA & Company, held leadership roles at PwC and Tata Group.

Chris Ventry is a recognized leader in digital and retail, with 20+ years of experience driving revenue and margin growth for some of the most iconic brands. He helps clients drive growth through digital/mobile strategy, customer journey enhancement, and business model redesign and operational improvements. Previously, Chris worked and lived around the world, and has helped build some of the most well-known advisory firms. In addition to consulting, Chris has held roles in banking and retail ecommerce.

"Rajib and Chris are senior advisors with diverse "know-how" and a hands-on approach, which is sought after by their clients," said Matt Katz, Managing Partner. "We're delighted to have Rajib and Chris join us as we continue to add incredible talent to our business."

ABOUT SSA & COMPANY: SSA & Company is a business solutions firm that delivers advanced operating models to drive growth, boost profits, and build capability. We Bring Strategies to Life by re-imagining how business is done.





ABOUT G100 COMPANIES: G100 Companies is a private partnership of businesses purpose-built to solve the unique challenges of the CEO. It is led by Scott Miller, CEO (former CEO of Hyatt Hotels, current board member of Snap Inc.) and David Niles, President (also current Chairman of Advisory Board at the Deming Center, Columbia Business School). Its advisors include former CEOs and C-suite leaders who currently serve on the boards of: Apple, American Eagle, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Chevron, Corning, Merck, Parsons, SC Johnson, Uber, among others.

SOURCE SSA & Company