SSA Group Named First Corporate Member of Aquarium Conservation Partnership

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA Group today announced it has been named the first corporate member of the Aquarium Conservation Partnership (ACP).

The Aquarium Conservation Partnership, consisting of leading aquariums and zoos across the country, is dedicated to advancing ocean health through programs that reduce plastic waste, protect marine ecosystems and wildlife, and promote sustainable practices. The partnership with SSA Group exemplifies the company's commitment to making a positive impact on the environment. By being present in nearly 100 zoos and aquariums, SSA's collective power is influencing manufacturers and suppliers globally – to make positive change.

"We are honored to be part of this important partnership. SSA continues to look for ways to enhance our conservation impact, as we reach over 100 million visitors each year," said Sean McNicholas, CEO of SSA Group. "By joining ACP, we are excited to be influencers of change – a core part of the mission of our company."

"We are thrilled to welcome SSA Group as the Aquarium Conservation Partnership's first corporate member," said Kim McIntyre, Executive Director of the Aquarium Conservation Partnership. "Their commitment to environmental stewardship and dedication to protecting our planet for future generations perfectly aligns with our mission. Together, we will strengthen our collective impact and work towards a healthier, more sustainable future for our ocean and freshwater ecosystems and the people and wildlife that depend on them."

"SSA Group is proud to be the first corporate member of the Aquarium Conservation Partnership – demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the important work the partnership does for zoos and aquariums and the millions of guests that visit them each year," said David Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, Growth and Experience for SSA Ventures. "Having worked closely with ACP for a number of years, we're glad to be part of their continued growth and believe that together, we are well-positioned to positively influence the global marketplace of the future."

About the Aquarium Conservation Partnership

The Aquarium Conservation Partnership (ACP) is a coalition of AZA-accredited aquariums and zoos committed to advancing ocean and freshwater conservation. ACP focuses on equity and environmental justice, combatting climate change, reducing plastic pollution, protecting ocean and freshwater ecosystems and wildlife, advancing the sustainability of fisheries and aquaculture, and promoting sustainable business practices. Through partnerships with leading businesses and organizations, ACP inspires action and drives solutions to the most pressing issues facing our ocean planet today. To learn more, visit: https://www.aquariumconservation.org/

About SSA Group

SSA Group partners with cultural attractions across the United States to maximize their mission and streamline the guest experience across a variety of integrated services. SSA makes visits to cultural attractions unique and memorable for more than 100 million guests annually. With a focus on sustainability, technology, and people, SSA Group brings products you can feel good about, smart technology to create efficiencies, and friendly staff to each guest's visit. Built by families, for families, SSA Group is a family-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit: https://thessagroup.com/

SOURCE SSA Group