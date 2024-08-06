SSA Group Partners with Buoy to Introduce Sustainable, Restorative Souvenirs to 31 Million Zoo, Museum and Aquarium Visitors

Bottles will be available at 35 locations across the U.S.

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA Group, a leader in providing retail, food and admissions services to zoos, museums and aquariums for over 50 years, has partnered with Buoy to bring innovative and sustainable products to its retail shops at 35 locations across the U.S.

Buoy bottles are made from recycled, ocean-bound plastic collected from rivers and streams before the plastic enters the ocean. The 30-ounce bottles are durable, available in a variety of colors and aim to drive conversation about recycled and restored materials to guests.

"SSA has long been committed to sustainability and restorative purchasing," said Jacki Sorvillo, chief retail officer for SSA Group. "We know and appreciate the value of a meaningful souvenir, that our guests can enjoy for years and that supports the sustainability and conservation missions we share with our cultural attraction partners."

Buoy bottles are available at participating partner locations across the country that serve more than 31 million guests each year. Each location offers the bottles in a variety of colors and some locations will offer limited edition bottles.

"We deeply value our partnership with SSA. We're thrilled to bring sustainable, recycled products to guests while educating them about ocean-bound plastic and recycled materials," said Adrian Colesberry, CEO and Founder of Buoy. "Together, we hope that we can continue to drive change and impact for generations to come."

About SSA Group

SSA Group partners with cultural attractions across the United States to maximize their mission and streamline the guest experience across integrated food and beverage, retail, and admissions services. SSA makes visits to cultural attractions unique and memorable for more than 58 million guests annually. With focuses on sustainability, technology and people, SSA Group brings products you can feel good about, smart technology to create efficiencies and friendly staff to each guest's visit. Built by families, for families, SSA Group is a family-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit: https://thessagroup.com/

About Buoy

Buoy is a mission-driven business dedicated to upcycling and recycling efforts that create economic incentives to keep plastic waste out of the environment. Made from 100% Ocean-bound, recycled, food-grade certified HDPE plastic in California using solar power, the Buoy water bottle offers the lowest carbon footprint of any bottle on the market in an elegant, design-forward silhouette. (We won the Red Dot design award for 2024 in the category Best of the Best.) Our plastic comes from coastal areas, preventing tons of plastic from entering the ocean. The Buoy business extends to food containers, coffee cups and an entire reuse system. Check us out at www.buoy.eco.

