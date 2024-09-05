SSA Holdings Hires Sean Coughlin to Drive Innovation and Partner Growth and Success

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA Holdings, the parent entity to SSA Group, announces that it has hired Sean Coughlin as its chief revenue officer. He is an experienced growth catalyst and will implement a strategy that allows our partners to focus on their core mission and vision.

"Sean brings a wealth of experience and valuable insight to our growing SSA Holdings team. His experience across multiple industries and his focus on innovation brings a broad perspective to our company. Sean will help our organization mature as we improve the guest experience in concert with our partners," said Sean McNicholas, president and CEO of SSA.

Prior to joining SSA Holdings, Coughlin served in various executive capacities at global consulting firms. There, he honed his skills as an exceptional client advocate, always putting the client's greater goals and purposes at the forefront of every interaction. Through his client-centric approach, he has helped some of the world's largest companies meet and exceed their objectives.

Coughlin's tenured career includes leadership positions at PwC and Slalom, Inc. He has also served on various non-profit boards.

"I am excited to join the SSA family and a company that truly cares about its partners, clients, and employees," says Coughlin. "At the core of SSA is the unwavering desire to bring the best guest experience through strong execution and innovation. I look forward to working with this team and our partners."

In his new role at SSA Holdings, Coughlin will serve as a catalyst for advancing SSA's strategy of helping their partners and clients deliver an exceptional guest experience. This focus will allow SSA's partners to forward their mission and vision.

For more information about SSA Ventures and its innovative initiatives, please visit https://thessagroup.com/ventures.

About SSA Group

SSA Group partners with cultural attractions across the United States to maximize their mission and streamline the guest experience across integrated food and beverage, retail, and admissions services. SSA makes visits to cultural attractions unique and memorable for more than 58 million guests annually. With focuses on sustainability, technology and people, SSA Group brings products you can feel good about, smart technology to create efficiencies and friendly staff to each guest's visit. Built by families, for families, SSA Group is a family-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit: https://thessagroup.com/

