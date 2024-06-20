SSA Ventures Hires David Rosenberg to Drive Hospitality Innovation, Impactful Sustainability Efforts and Growth

DENVER, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA Ventures, a partner entity to SSA Group, announces that it hired David Rosenberg, a global leader within the attractions and hospitality industries to lead hospitality innovation, sustainability efforts and growth.

SSA Ventures

"David brings varied and valuable expertise to our growing SSA Ventures team, where we're looking to create the guest experience of the future and improve our world through climate action," said Sean McNicholas, President and CEO of SSA Ventures. "He brings great energy and a passion for innovation, a commitment to visitor engagement, and a thorough understanding of how to align hospitality with visitor expectations. We're really excited to have him on board."

Prior to joining SSA Ventures, Rosenberg served in various executive capacities at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, most recently as the Vice President of Guest Experience. There, his responsibilities included the daily operations, visitor experience, guest engagement, and furthering the Aquarium's mission to inspire oceanic conservation.

His tenured career includes leadership positions at Walt Disney World and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

He also served the industry in his roles as global chairman for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), chair of the Aquarium Affairs committee for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), an AZA accreditation inspector, and as a director on numerous international and local boards of directors.

"I am thrilled to join SSA Ventures and contribute to its mission of redefining hospitality and guest experience on a global scale," says Rosenberg. "Through forward thinking solutions, strategic partnerships, management expertise, and a relentless focus on visitor experience, SSA Ventures is poised to revolutionize the way we think about hospitality, destination management and sustainability in attractions."

In his new role at SSA Ventures, Rosenberg will play a key part in driving creativity, fostering partnerships, and enhancing guest experiences by leveraging the diverse portfolio of companies within the collective.

For more information about SSA Ventures and its innovative initiatives, please visit https://thessagroup.com/ventures.

About SSA Ventures

SSA Ventures is a forward-focused collective of companies dedicated to revolutionizing the digital, human, and product landscape of hospitality and guest experience.

Born from SSA Group's legacy of operational excellence and bolstered by dedicated employees who enrich and operate attractions nationwide, SSA Ventures approaches hospitality with ceaseless curiosity, forging into uncharted realms of knowledge and understanding. To learn more about SSA Ventures, visit https://thessagroup.com/ventures.

About SSA Group

SSA Group partners with cultural attractions across the United States to maximize their mission and streamline the guest experience across integrated food and beverage, retail, and admissions services. SSA makes visits to cultural attractions unique and memorable for more than 58 million guests annually. With focuses on sustainability, technology and people, SSA Group brings products you can feel good about, smart technology to create efficiencies and friendly staff to each guest's visit. Built by families, for families, SSA Group is a family-owned business headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit: https://thessagroup.com/

SOURCE SSA Ventures