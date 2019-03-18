SSAB's Annual Report 2018 Published

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SSAB has today published its Annual Report 2018 and the Corporate Governance Report 2018.

The Annual Report comprises four parts:

- Business Review

- Corporate Governance Report

- Sustainability Report

- Financial Reports (adopted by the Board of Directors)

The Annual Report provides an overview of SSAB's financial, social and environmental performance in 2018. The Sustainability Report 2018 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option. The statutory sustainability disclosures for 2018 have been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act.

SSAB's Annual Report 2018 may be downloaded at www.ssab.com. The Annual Report is an interactive pdf document providing easy movement between the different sections using the top navigation menu. All four parts of the Annual Report are published in English and Swedish. The Business Review part with the CEO's review is published also in Finnish.

The Corporate Governance Report 2018, which is not part of the Report of the Board of Directors, and the related auditor's report are also available on the Group's website at ssab.com in the Corporate Governance section.

For further information, please contact:

Per Hillström, Head of IR, per.hillstrom@ssab.com, tel. + 46-70-295-2912

This information is information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.20pm CET on March 18, 2019.

