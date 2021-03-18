SSAB's Annual Report 2020 published

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report comprises four parts:

Business Review

Corporate Governance Report

Sustainability Report

Financial Reports 2020 (adopted by the Board of Directors)

The Annual Report provides an overview of SSAB's financial, social and environmental performance in 2020. The Sustainability Report 2020 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option.

SSAB's Annual Report may be downloaded from ssab.com. The Annual Report is an interactive pdf document providing easy movement between the different sections using the top navigation menu. All four parts of the Annual Report are published in English and Swedish. The Business Review part with the CEO's review is published also in Finnish.

The Corporate Governance Report 2020, which is not part of the Report of the Board of Directors, and the related Auditor's report are also available on the company's website at ssab.com in the Corporate Governance section.

For further information, please contact:

Per Hillström, Head of IR

[email protected]

tel. + 46 70 295 2912

This information is information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1.30pm CET on March 18, 2021.

