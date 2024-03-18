SSAB has today March 18, 2024 published its Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Report 2023.

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Annual Report 2023 comprises the following parts:

- Strategy Report

- Sustainability Report

- Corporate Governance Report- Remuneration Report

- Financial Reports

The Annual Report provides an overview of SSAB's financial and sustainability performance in 2023. The Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with GRI Standards and provides information in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation. Sustainability reporting has already started to be prepared for the upcoming CSRD requirements.

The Annual Report is available in English and Swedish at ssab.com and ssab.se respectively. The Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is available in Swedish. The Strategy Report, including the CEO's review, is available in Finnish at ssab.fi.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Viefhues, ESG Manager, [email protected], tel: + 46 73 567 42 77

This information is information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication 12.30 CET on March 18, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ssab/r/ssab-s-annual-report-2023-is-published,c3947345

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/980/3947345/2675475.pdf SSABâ€™s Annual Report 2023 is published https://news.cision.com/ssab/i/cover-ssab-eng,c3279368 COVER SSAB ENG https://mb.cision.com/Public/980/3947345/8aab378c035efea5.pdf SSAB Annual report 2023

SOURCE SSAB