SS&C Accelerates Straight-Through-Processing with New Release of its Chorus Platform

WINDSOR, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C's Intelligent Automation Solutions has made substantial upgrades to its SS&C Chorus intelligent automation platform with its latest software release, Chorus BPM 21.1.

SS&C Chorus is designed to accelerate straight-through processing, reduce operational risk, enhance digital customer journeys, and speed innovation. The platform is purpose-built for complex, highly regulated banking, financial services, insurance, and health markets worldwide.

"We are thrilled with the enhancements to SS&C Chorus. The new, modern design and upgraded features make the user experience more enjoyable and productive," said Jeff Ritter, Senior Vice President of Technology at National Benefits Services, LLC. "We're also excited about the improved integration of Chorus BPM and Chorus Document Automation. Now we leverage AI to easily automate document data entry without much change to our existing processes. SS&C continues to be our very best partner, and I do not say that lightly. We receive excellent service, and we're excited for the direction in which they're taking the product."

The latest release features:

Low-code design capabilities to create customer-facing forms to intake data and trigger processes;

New data automation features to interface with other systems via APIs, transform data, and initiate workflows;

Enhanced processors with a revamped user experience featuring a drag-and-drop layout, extensive hotkeys, and enhanced personalization;

New Process Test Automation to reduce the manual testing needed for mission-critical processes and;

Increased accuracy of Quality Check AI, its newest machine learning feature, reduces costly errors and completes quality reviews faster. For example, companies using random sampling or rules to flag work items for quality review, Quality Check AI predicts the work items at higher risk for error.

"SS&C continues to invest heavily in its Intelligent Automation capabilities, and the unveiling of the Chorus BPM 21.1 upgrade is a testament to that commitment," said Gautam Moorjani, General Manager, Intelligent Automation Solutions at SS&C Technologies. "At SS&C, we make it our business to improve all our products and services continuously. In addition, we constantly refine our capabilities based on the specific feedback we get from our customers in every industry we serve."

SS&C Chorus offers standalone pre-designed applications for rapid deployment. Going live with the pre-designed applications enables organizations to quickly streamline and automate processes, minimize risk and rapidly scale implementations. Applications include commercial loan servicing, retirement middle office and hardship withdrawals, and insurance onboarding. More Chorus standalone applications are on the Chorus roadmap for the asset management, wealth management and health sectors.

Learn more about SS&C's Chorus here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

