SS&C Adds Managed Accounts Provider ProNvest to its Retirement Solutions Ecosystem

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C Retirement Solutions has added ProNvest, an industry-leading managed account solution, onto its TRAC recordkeeping platform. TRAC supports a diverse range of managed account solutions for retirement providers in the defined contribution marketplace.

"At ProNvest, we are dedicated to helping people prepare for retirement, and our partnership with SS&C furthers this mission," said Jay Jumper, President & CEO of ProNVest. "SS&C stands out as a respected partner with a long history of delivering timely technology advancements and knowledgeable support to the retirement market, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them."

ProNvest managed account services are now accessible to all retirement plan service providers that use SS&C's recordkeeping platform. The partnership will allow ProNvest to expand its recordkeeping relationships with minimal additional development and implementation work. SS&C's TRAC platform supports plans of all sizes with a wide range of flexible, cost-effective outsourcing service solutions.

"We are excited to add ProNVest's managed account option to our retirement ecosystem," said John Geli, President, Retirement Solutions. "Our goal is to be the provider of choice in the retirement industry. By supporting providers with flexible and scalable technology-powered solutions and services, we can ensure our clients can meet the needs of their plan sponsors and participants."

About ProNvest

ProNvest is an industry-leading managed account solution helping defined-contribution plan participants with professional account management and custom retirement planning. ProNvest matches innovative technology with money management to make investing intuitive for long-term investors. Partnering with plan providers and advisors across the country, ProNvest works to provide comprehensive retirement planning solutions, advice, and managed account services to plan participants. For more information about ProNvest, please visit www.ProNvest.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

