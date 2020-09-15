SS&C ALPS Advisors Adds Two New Funds to the Smith Capital Line Up

WINDSOR, Conn. and DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that ALPS Advisors, Inc. has launched two funds with Smith Capital Investors, the ALPS | Smith Credit Opportunities Fund and the ALPS | Smith Balanced Opportunity Fund.

"The ALPS | Smith Capital partnership has established a strong track record, with outperformance and asset growth continuing in a difficult environment. Assets in our two original strategies now approach $1.5 billion," said Laton Spahr*, Portfolio Manager and President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "We are committed to delivering funds that can improve investment outcomes for our clients. Both of these funds offer actively managed, dynamic approaches to provide risk-adjusted returns and income."

The ALPS | Smith Credit Opportunities Fund is designed to provide access to opportunities across the full breadth of the credit markets. Primary holdings are in corporate investment-grade, high-yield, and bank loans, with additional holdings in securitized assets, preferred stock, among other income-producing securities. The fund seeks to provide current income with a focus on risk-adjusted returns, employing an active and dynamic approach to managing across a variety of market cycles.

"We created the ALPS | Smith Credit Opportunities Fund to give investors access to a comprehensive multi-sector credit strategy run by a team with decades of credit expertise," said Gibson Smith*, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Smith Capital Investors. "The flexibility enables us to pursue income-generating opportunities within the credit markets and employs our philosophical focus on active management and risk-adjusted returns."

The ALPS | Smith Balanced Opportunity Fund invests in a balanced portfolio of equities and fixed income securities to provide risk-adjusted returns, capital appreciation and income for investors. The fund employs a flexible and dynamic asset allocation approach to position the portfolio for market risk factors, contextual concentration and fundamental opportunity. The strategy employs an active, total return-focused investment process. The equity portion consists primarily of stocks determined to have a high or improving return on invested capital ("ROIC"), while the fixed income portion consists of a core portfolio focused on providing risk-adjusted returns consistent with preservation of capital.

"Developed to marry the growth opportunities of equities with the stability of fixed income, the ALPS | Smith Balanced Opportunity Fund provides investors with the best of both worlds," said Laton Spahr. "Our dynamic asset allocation and fundamental security selection aim to differentiate the strategy from the balanced fund crowd. The fund positions investors to benefit from Smith Capital Investors' focus on the preservation of capital while also capitalizing on market opportunities to achieve long-term capital growth."

Fund Objectives

The ALPS | Smith Credit Opportunities Fund: The Fund seeks to obtain maximum risk-adjusted return with a secondary focus on high current income.

The ALPS | Smith Balanced Opportunity Fund: The Fund seeks long-term capital growth, consistent with preservation of capital and balanced by current income.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with over $12 billion under management as of June 30, 2020, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com/.

About Smith Capital Investors

Smith Capital Investors LLC, a Colorado-based investment management firm, is focused on income investing with a keen eye on risk-adjusted returns and preservation of capital. Smith Capital Investors deploys an actively managed, fundamentally driven investment process led by an experienced, investment-centric, and proven team of investment professionals. For more information on Smith Capital Investors, please visit www.smithcapitalinvestors.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Important Disclosures and Definitions

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 1.866.759.5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principle.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. A rise in interest rates typically causes bond prices to fall. The longer the duration of the bonds held by a fund, the more sensitive it will likely be to interest rate fluctuations. Duration measures the weighted average term to maturity of a bond's expected cash flows. Duration also represents the approximate percentage change that the price of a bond would experience for a 1% change in yield. For example: the price of a bond with a duration of 5 years would change approximately 5% for a 1% change in yield. The price of a bond with a duration of 10 years would be expected to decline by approximately 10% if its yield was to rise by +1%. Bond yields tend to fluctuate in response to changes in market levels of interest rates. Generally, if interest rates rise, a bond's yield will also rise in response; the duration of the bond will determine how much the price of the bond will change in response to the change in yield.

The Fund's investments in fixed-income securities and positions in fixed-income derivatives may decline in value because of changes in interest rates. As nominal interest rates rise, the value of fixed-income securities and any long positions in fixed-income derivatives held by the Fund are likely to decrease, whereas the value of its short positions in fixed-income derivatives is likely to increase.

Market Risk. Overall securities market risks may affect the value of individual instruments in which the Fund invests. Factors such as domestic and foreign economic growth and market conditions, interest rate levels, and political events affect the securities and derivatives markets. When the value of the Fund's investments goes down, your investment in the Fund decreases in value and you could lose money.

*Laton Spahr and Gibson Smith are Registered Representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Funds.

ALPS Distributors, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

