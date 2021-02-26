SS&C ALPS Advisors Announces Active REIT ETF (REIT)

WINDSOR, Conn., and DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors has partnered with GSI Capital Advisors and Blue Tractor Group to launch the ALPS Active REIT ETF (Nasdaq: REIT). The ETF provides access to an active and flexible real estate investment trust (REIT) investment strategy in a low-cost, tax-efficient ETF structure.

REIT investments provide income, portfolio diversification, and potential for long-term total return. The ALPS Active REIT ETF (Nasdaq: REIT) offers investors a research-driven, high conviction, flexible investment process and the ability to invest across the spectrum of both core and non-core REITs.

"Our team is committed to providing advisors and institutions with industry-leading investment solutions," said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "The ALPS Active REIT ETF (Nasdaq: REIT) is part of our natural evolution to expand investor access to actively-managed, alpha-generating institutional-quality investment managers." SS&C's award-winning ETF Services team will provide a full range of support solutions for the REIT ETF.

"GSI Capital Advisors is excited to partner with SS&C ALPS Advisors to bring our boutique investment approach and 50-plus years of collective investment experience to an innovative investment product. The ALPS Active REIT ETF enables access to our active REIT strategy in an investor-friendly, cost-efficient structure," said Craig Leupold, CEO of GSI Capital Advisors. "Our focused expertise in the publicly traded real estate securities space makes us ideally suited to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns to investors seeking to add REITs to their portfolios."

"Our Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure permits active portfolio management within an ETF wrapper," said Terry Norman, founder of Blue Tractor Group. "We're thrilled to be working with both SS&C ALPS Advisors and GSI Capital Advisors to provide the technology to support the introduction of this active REIT strategy in a way that benefits both investors and asset managers."

"We're delighted to be launching REIT, the first semi-transparent ETF listed on Nasdaq," said Giang Bui, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq. "As the inventor of the first fully electronic market back in 1971, Nasdaq has a 50-year history of driving innovation that is reshaping the capital markets ecosystem. Today's launch in collaboration with SS&C ALPS Advisors further advances our efforts in transforming the rapidly evolving ETF space."

For more information, please visit www.alpsfunds.com.

*Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $14.9 billion under management as of December 31, 2020, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About GSI Capital Advisors

GSI Capital Advisors LLC is an investment manager with proven and focused expertise capitalizing on investment opportunities in publicly traded real estate securities, primarily REITs. The firm has a seasoned leadership and portfolio management team with extensive industry experience. Led by Craig Leupold and Nicholas Tannura, GSI Capital Advisors is management-owned and headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Blue Tractor

Blue Tractor Group, LLC develops proprietary solutions to facilitate novel exchange-traded fund products. Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure (patent pending) permits active portfolio management within an ETF wrapper, while fully shielding a fund's proprietary alpha strategy. More information is available at ﻿bluetractorgroup.com.

SOURCE SS&C / ALPS Advisors

