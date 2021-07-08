SS&C ALPS Advisors Announces Fee Reduction on Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

WINDSOR, Conn. and DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, has cut the fee for the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSE Arca: ENFR) from 0.65% to 0.35%, effective July 1, 2021.

The fund's underlying index, the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (CME: AMEI), is designed to offer extensive exposure to the North American energy infrastructure index. In addition, today's fee reduction positions ENFR as the lowest-cost1 ETF available, offering investors exposure to the midstream space.

"Today's fee reduction is the result of our continual efforts to serve our clients' best interests by delivering best-in-class products at competitive prices," said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "ENFR now offers the lowest-cost and easiest way for investors to access the midstream space and its potential yield and growth. All while benefiting from a leading index partner like Alerian, which offers industry expertise in both index design and research."

"Alerian has a track record of index innovation and a strong relationship with SS&C ALPS, partnering to deliver thoughtfully designed solutions to meet investor demand," said Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes. "Our underlying index to ENFR provides unique access to the broader energy infrastructure universe. We offer investors exposure to real assets, competitive yields relative to traditional income-producing sectors and total return potential."

The energy renaissance in North America began with new technologies unlocking vast reserves of oil and natural gas. To create more sustainable businesses, midstream firms combine their focus on financial flexibility with research into alternative and renewable energy business opportunities. In addition, energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations have responded to growing investor focus on sustainability issues by improving transparency and ESG reporting.

1Ordinary brokerage fees apply

*Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information call 866.675.2639. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from an investment in common stock. MLPs are controlled by their general partners, which generally have conflicts of interest and limited fiduciary duties to the MLP, which may permit the general partner to favor its own interests over the MLPs.

A portion of the benefits you are expected to derive from the Fund's investment in MLPs depends largely on the MLPs being treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. As a partnership, an MLP has no federal income tax liability at the entity level. Therefore, treatment of one or more MLPs as a corporation for federal income tax purposes could affect the Fund's ability to meet its investment objective and would reduce the amount of cash available to pay or distribute to you. Legislative, judicial, or administrative changes and differing interpretations, possibly on a retroactive basis, could negatively impact the value of an investment in MLPs and therefore the value of your investment in the Fund.

The fund invests primarily in a particular sector and could experience greater volatility than a fund investing in a broader range of industries.

The Fund may be subject to risks relating to its investment in Canadian securities. Because the Fund will invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and the income received by the Fund will generally be in foreign currency, changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact the Fund's return.

Investments in the energy infrastructure sector are subject to: reduced volumes of natural gas or other energy commodities available for transporting, processing or storing; changes in the regulatory environment; extreme weather and; rising interest rates which could result in a higher cost of capital and drive investors into other investment opportunities.

Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies that engage in the transportation, storage and processing of energy commodities.

One may not invest directly in an index.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Fund.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. ALPS Advisors, Inc, and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $18.5 billion under management as of June 30, 2021, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

SOURCE SS&C/ALPS

Related Links

https://www.ssctech.com/?utm_campaign=SSC2021-Enterprise-Press-Release-0721&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_source=prnews&utm_content=fee-reduction-ENFR

