SS&C ALPS Advisors Announces Transfer Listing Changes to Two Thematic ETFs

WINDSOR, Conn. and DENVER, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors transferred the listing of the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (Ticker: ACES) and ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (Ticker: DTEC) from Cboe BZX Exchange to NYSE Arca.

"The change allows us to list our growing thematic ETF franchise on one exchange to maximize its growth potential," said Andy Hicks, Director of ETF Portfolio Management and Research with SS&C ALPS Advisors. "We enjoy strong working relationships with the NYSE, Cboe and Nasdaq, each of which plays a key role in the continued growth of the ETF market."

The funds will begin trading on the NYSE Arca today under their current ticker symbols, cusips, and identifiers. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information, call 866.675.2639. Read it carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF and ALPS Disruptive Technologies Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the ALPS Clean Energy ETF and ALPS Disruptive Technologies Shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Funds. ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

For more information, please visit www.alpsfunds.com.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies

to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $14.9 billion under management as of December 31, 2020, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

