SS&C ALPS ADVISORS TO CLOSE AN EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced that the ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (NYSE ARCA: JRNY) (the "Fund") will close to new investors on October 16, 2024 and liquidate on October 18, 2024.

The decision to close the Fund was made by the ALPS ETF Trust's Board of Trustees upon the recommendation of ALPS Advisors, Inc., the investment adviser to the Fund. Following consideration of the Fund's inability to attract significant market interest since the Fund's inception, its future viability as well as prospects for growth of the Fund's assets in the foreseeable future, the Board determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund's shares, which are listed on the NYSE ARCA. The last day of trading for the Fund is scheduled to be Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The Fund will immediately begin the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio, which will increase the Fund's cash holdings and cause the Fund to depart from seeking to achieve its investment objective. From September 11, 2024 to October 17, 2024, shareholders may be able to sell their shares of the Fund, but there can be no assurance there will be a market for the Fund's shares.

Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares. Shareholders receiving this cash distribution will not incur transaction fees in connection with this distribution or the liquidation of their shares in the Fund. A portion of the distribution may represent an ordinary income dividend or a capital gain distribution.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $24.96 billion under management as of June 30, 2024, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

